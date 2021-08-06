Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Increased to C$2,100.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNSWF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Software from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Constellation Software from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,120.00.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

CNSWF traded up $11.25 on Friday, reaching $1,626.55. The stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 732. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of $1,003.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1,692.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,517.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $16.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 108.97% and a net margin of 8.23%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.