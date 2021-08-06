Constellation Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last Week (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. In the last week, Constellation has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Constellation coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a market cap of $287.88 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

