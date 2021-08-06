Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Gap Down to $33.21

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.21, but opened at $30.62. Construction Partners shares last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 853 shares changing hands.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 24,829 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 87,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.