ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.20 Per Share

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) announced a dividend on Friday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $3.17. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ContourGlobal stock opened at GBX 196.80 ($2.57) on Friday. ContourGlobal has a 12 month low of GBX 181.17 ($2.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 223 ($2.91). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 194.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,475.90. The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 130.67.

In other ContourGlobal news, insider Joseph Brandt sold 117,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55), for a total value of £229,711.95 ($300,120.13).

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

