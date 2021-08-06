Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

NASDAQ:CORE opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.39. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

