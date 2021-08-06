Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Trading Up 3.2%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 38,215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 212,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.67.

About Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABF)

Core One Labs Inc operates as a biotechnology research and technology life sciences company in the United States and Canada. It focuses on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems, psychedelic assisted psychotherapy, and API grade psilocybin manufacturing. The company manufactures CannaStrips, which are cannabis-infused strips, as well as produces oils, distillates, and resins.

