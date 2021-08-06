Cormark Comments on Spin Master Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Spin Master in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.72. Cormark also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$400.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$331.99 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.09.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$50.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$25.15 and a 52 week high of C$54.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$45.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 55.39.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

