Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) and IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) Financial Comparison

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) and IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corsair Gaming and IGO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corsair Gaming $1.70 billion 1.53 $103.22 million $1.55 18.21 IGO $62.72 million 0.46 $4.43 million N/A N/A

Corsair Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than IGO.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Corsair Gaming and IGO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corsair Gaming 0 3 6 0 2.67 IGO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus price target of $41.44, indicating a potential upside of 46.86%. Given Corsair Gaming’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Corsair Gaming is more favorable than IGO.

Profitability

This table compares Corsair Gaming and IGO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corsair Gaming 7.63% 42.87% 14.43% IGO 7.43% N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.7% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of IGO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corsair Gaming beats IGO on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software. It also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato's streaming suite for content creators. In addition, the company offers coaching and training, and other services. It sells its products through a network of distributors and retailers, including online retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its websites. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Corsair Gaming, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Corsair Group (Cayman), LP.

IGO Company Profile

iGo, Inc. engages in the provision of metallic blade products for the meat cutting, food cutting and wood cutting industries to the global market. The company was founded on May 4, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

