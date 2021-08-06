Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.64 and a beta of 1.66.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.
