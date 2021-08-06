Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

