CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.040-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.CoStar Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.220-$0.230 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.85.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 149.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $95.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

