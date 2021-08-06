Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $460.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Shares of COST traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $440.18. The stock had a trading volume of 81,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,632. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $443.50. The company has a market cap of $194.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.38.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,390,245,000 after purchasing an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,127,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,642,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,836,800,000 after purchasing an additional 189,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,492,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

