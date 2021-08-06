County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to report $13.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.60 million and the lowest is $12.77 million. County Bancorp posted sales of $12.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year sales of $53.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.53 million to $54.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $53.50 million, with estimates ranging from $52.89 million to $54.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 11.53%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ICBK shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group set a $33.34 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.97.

Shares of County Bancorp stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $213.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $35.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in County Bancorp by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

