Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives $45.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.88.

CPNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. dropped their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.62. Coupang has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

