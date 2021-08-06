Courage Miller Partners LLC Acquires 1,457 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.6% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.58. 5,838,653 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.