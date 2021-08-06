Courage Miller Partners LLC Buys 329 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,173 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 33,168,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,938,000 after acquiring an additional 552,157 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,455,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,095,000 after acquiring an additional 192,978 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

IEMG traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.69. 87,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,879,736. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $69.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.