Courage Miller Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.5% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 368.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 171,949 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 392,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,646,000 after acquiring an additional 198,344 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 76,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.38. 202,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,949,006. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.