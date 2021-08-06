Courage Miller Partners LLC Purchases 5,335 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000.

JKF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,755. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $124.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.04.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

