Covestro (ETR:1COV) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) were up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €54.64 ($64.28) and last traded at €54.64 ($64.28). Approximately 410,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 917,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at €54.36 ($63.95).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on 1COV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Covestro in a research note on Friday. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Covestro in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €67.31 ($79.19).

The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €55.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

