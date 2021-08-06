Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ:CVET traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,497. Covetrus has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Covetrus will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $72,894.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,519.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 21,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $521,209.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,368.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,488 shares of company stock worth $1,667,969. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Covetrus by 326.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 42,690 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Covetrus by 8.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 291,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Covetrus by 90.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 216,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 102,958 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 262,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,152,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,533,000 after purchasing an additional 144,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

