Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) shares were down 8.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.19 and last traded at $23.19. Approximately 1,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 709,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVET shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Ellis sold 21,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $521,209.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,368.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $72,894.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,519.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,488 shares of company stock worth $1,667,969. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Covetrus by 326.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 42,690 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Covetrus by 8.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 291,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Covetrus by 90.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 216,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 102,958 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 14.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 262,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 14.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,152,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,533,000 after purchasing an additional 144,146 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

