Cowen Boosts ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $99.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ArcBest from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.91.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $93.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

In other ArcBest news, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $637,625.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 11,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $953,938.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,161,798.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter worth $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in ArcBest by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 23.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter worth $204,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.