Cowen Boosts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $347.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price increased by Cowen from $337.00 to $347.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $353.33.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $346.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.55 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $350.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.23.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 45.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 13.5% during the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 315,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,418,000 after buying an additional 37,551 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 56.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 111,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,478,000 after buying an additional 16,744 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.