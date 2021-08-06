Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 17.6% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,319,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 58.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

S&P Global stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $440.81. 21,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,810. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $406.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

