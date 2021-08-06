Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.08. 25,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,309. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.17 and a fifty-two week high of $242.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

