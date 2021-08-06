Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 94,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.58. The stock had a trading volume of 201,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,911. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $158.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

