Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 1.2% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,939,000 after acquiring an additional 153,433 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,102,000 after buying an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after buying an additional 522,637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,417,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,474,000 after buying an additional 36,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,322,000 after buying an additional 36,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $366.90. 32,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,221. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $179.86 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $114.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.23.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

