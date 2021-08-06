Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 811 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.6% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 48.3% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

NYSE HD traded down $2.30 on Friday, hitting $330.81. The stock had a trading volume of 128,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,131. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $351.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.30.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

