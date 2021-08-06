Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,564 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 13.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $15,325,618 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,517. The company has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.14. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $171.32 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

