CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $91.56 and last traded at $91.56, with a volume of 561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.10.

The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.86%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRAI shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $317,702.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,611 shares of company stock worth $728,937 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the first quarter worth about $12,000,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 779.8% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 238,141 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the second quarter worth about $811,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.78. The company has a market cap of $670.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57.

About CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

