CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $87.12. CRA International shares last traded at $86.10, with a volume of 20,260 shares changing hands.

CRAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $630.51 million, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.78.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $317,702.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,611 shares of company stock valued at $728,937. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CRA International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CRA International by 35.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International in the first quarter worth about $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

