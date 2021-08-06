Craig Hallum Raises Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $153.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Shares of TNDM stock traded down $2.53 on Thursday, hitting $107.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -233.43 and a beta of 0.27.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at $561,017.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at $215,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,890 shares of company stock worth $2,284,915 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 342,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,773,000 after purchasing an additional 63,496 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 68,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 186.2% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

