Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Euronext (EPA:ENX) a €117.00 Price Target

Euronext (EPA:ENX) has been given a €117.00 ($137.65) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €107.50 ($126.47).

Get Euronext alerts:

Euronext stock opened at €92.65 ($109.00) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €90.44. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a fifty-two week high of €61.35 ($72.18).

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.