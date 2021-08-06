Credit Suisse Group Cuts Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $100.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CHD. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.10.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

NYSE:CHD opened at $83.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 52.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.