Credit Suisse Group Increases Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target to $100.00

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.49. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 95.14% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

In related news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

