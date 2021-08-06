Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CS. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

Shares of CS stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

