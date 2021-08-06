Credit Suisse Group Raises CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target to $210.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CDW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.33.

CDW stock traded up $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $192.39. 11,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,408. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47. CDW has a twelve month low of $105.87 and a twelve month high of $191.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.15.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CDW by 2.1% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens grew its stake in CDW by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in CDW by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CDW by 1.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in CDW by 3.7% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

