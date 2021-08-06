Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BVRDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bureau Veritas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $33.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.24. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports.

