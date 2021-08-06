Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Hannover Rück stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.15. 1,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $97.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.74.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

