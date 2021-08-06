Critical Analysis: Comerica (NYSE:CMA) versus Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI)

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) and Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Comerica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Comerica shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Comerica and Financial Institutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comerica 37.02% 14.51% 1.27% Financial Institutions 32.05% 15.01% 1.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Comerica and Financial Institutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comerica 3 5 7 0 2.27 Financial Institutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Comerica currently has a consensus price target of $72.68, indicating a potential upside of 3.68%. Financial Institutions has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.67%. Given Comerica’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Comerica is more favorable than Financial Institutions.

Dividends

Comerica pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Comerica pays out 83.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Financial Institutions pays out 47.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Comerica has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Financial Institutions has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Comerica is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Comerica has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Financial Institutions has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Comerica and Financial Institutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comerica $3.09 billion 3.16 $474.00 million $3.27 21.44 Financial Institutions $204.48 million 2.37 $38.33 million $2.30 13.32

Comerica has higher revenue and earnings than Financial Institutions. Financial Institutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comerica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Comerica beats Financial Institutions on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides personal financial services, such as consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. This segment also offers various consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans, as well as commercial products and services to micro-businesses. The Wealth Management segment provides products and services comprising fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services. It also sells annuity products, as well as life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The Finance segment engages in the securities portfolio, and asset and liability management activities. It operates in Texas, California, Michigan, Arizona, Florida, and Canada. The company was formerly known as DETROITBANK Corporation and changed its name to Comerica Incorporated in July 1982. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts. Its loan products include term loans and lines of credit; short and medium-term commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment; commercial business loans to the agricultural industry; commercial mortgage loans; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, closed-end home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, such as automobile, secured installment, and personal loans. The company also provides personal insurance, including automobile, homeowners, boat, recreational vehicle, landlord, and umbrella coverage; commercial insurance comprising property, liability, automobile, inland marine, workers compensation, bonds, crop, and umbrella insurance products; and financial services comprising life and disability insurance, medicare supplements, long-term care, annuities, mutual funds, and retirement programs. In addition, it offers customized investment advisory, wealth management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust that holds residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. The company operates a network of 47 full-service banking offices in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Steuben, Wyoming, and Yates, New York. Financial Institutions, Inc. was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Warsaw, New York.

