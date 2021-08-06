Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,337.50 ($108.93).

Several research firms have recently commented on CRDA. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Croda International to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

LON CRDA opened at GBX 8,808 ($115.08) on Friday. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 5,762 ($75.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,956 ($117.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of £12.29 billion and a PE ratio of 48.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,534.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a GBX 43.50 ($0.57) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Croda International’s payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

In related news, insider Keith Layden sold 9,975 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,610 ($112.49), for a total value of £858,847.50 ($1,122,089.76).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

