Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT Raised to C$18.75

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Desjardins lowered Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.55.

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$18.16. 46,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,425. The stock has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.76 and a 12-month high of C$18.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.99.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

