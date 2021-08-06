Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CCRN. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Shares of CCRN stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $19.24. 556,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $724.75 million, a PE ratio of 83.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.50.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $459,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $6,700,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 15.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

