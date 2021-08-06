Crowd Machine Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Crowd Machine coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Crowd Machine has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Crowd Machine has a total market capitalization of $52,557.62 and $53.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00057586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00017403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.16 or 0.00895665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00098020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00042509 BTC.

Crowd Machine Coin Profile

Crowd Machine (CRYPTO:CMCT) is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

