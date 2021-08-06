Crust (CRU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $74.00 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Crust coin can now be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001564 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007140 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00014823 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $499.46 or 0.01221491 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

