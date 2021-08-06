Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $65.15, but opened at $62.08. Cryoport shares last traded at $62.14, with a volume of 453 shares changing hands.

The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%.

CYRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,360.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $278,975.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 796,760 shares of company stock worth $47,611,256. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,372 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 942,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after purchasing an additional 327,595 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 0.90.

About Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

