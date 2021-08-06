CryptEx Price Down 8.1% This Week (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.79 or 0.00036473 BTC on exchanges. CryptEx has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $14,741.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptEx has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptEx Coin Profile

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

