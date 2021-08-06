CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $132.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $123.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $143.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.47.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.30. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $232,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,683,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $713,620. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 24,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

