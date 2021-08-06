CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $480 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $490.27 million.

Shares of CTS stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $35.97. 739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,534. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.05. CTS has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $129.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. CTS had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CTS will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.