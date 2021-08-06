Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 117,275 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 256.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 117,275 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the first quarter worth $61,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASX opened at $9.59 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

