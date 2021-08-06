Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,506 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 54,415 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Alphatec worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 7.3% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 5.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Alphatec by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Alphatec by 5.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alphatec by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

ATEC stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.69.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 121.32% and a negative net margin of 54.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,764.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $196,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,965 shares of company stock valued at $487,144 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.